At least 19 students die in India fire: Medical officer

AHMEDABAD: At least 19 students - most of them female - died on Friday (May 24) in a fire at an Indian building housing a college, officials said, as images showed people jumping to escape the blaze.

"The students lost their life both because of the fire and jumping out of the building," Deepak Sapthaley, a fire official in the western city of Surat, told AFP.

Advertisement

Images showed blazing orange flames and black smoke billowing out of the building.

Massive tragedy in Surat as Fire breaks out in a building of a coaching class. 6 killed, several students jumped off the building.

Prayers and thoughts for the bereaving families🙏#Surat pic.twitter.com/amZd7B5iNF — karan™ (@karan_chawada) May 24, 2019

#Surat#Gujarat | This is heart breaking!



Seventeen children (between 14-17yrs) killed in a massive fire that broke out at Takshashila commercial complex in #Surat#SuratFireTragedy #SuratFire pic.twitter.com/ZiF0DJrhe4 pic.twitter.com/BJ7FMh0nat — Ravneet Raina (@Ravneet75163731) May 24, 2019

Sapthaley added that when the blaze began 50 or 60 people were inside the coaching institute on the top floor of the building, which is several storeys high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cause was not yet known.

"The toll has jumped to 19 and includes 16 females. Sixteen persons died because of burns and three others from injuries after they jumped," Jayesh M Patel, medical officer at Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research, told AFP.

Officials had initially given a toll of at least 15 dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from Gujarat state where the fire broke out, said on Twitter: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat.

"My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Local officials said that the fire spread quickly because of the material used in the roof.

It started Friday afternoon when classes were packed, mostly with teenagers.

Local media reports said the toll could still rise further as many students were undergoing treatment at local hospitals.