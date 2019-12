PALEMBANG: At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.

The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150m ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight on Monday (Dec 23) and ended up in a river, local police spokesman Dolly Gumara told AFP Tuesday.



This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.​​​​​​​