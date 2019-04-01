At least 27 dead, hundreds injured in Nepal storms

KATHMANDU: At least 27 people have been killed and hundreds injured after stormy weather hit southern Nepal, destroying houses, uprooting trees and toppling electricity poles, officials said.

The thunderstorm swept through the district of Bara and adjoining areas late on Sunday (Mar 31), Bara's police chief Sanu Ram Bhattarai told AFP.

"Search and rescue workers have been deployed," Bhattarai said, warning that the toll may rise, with information about the disaster still coming in.

Storms causing such high casualties in spring are rare in Nepal.



The winds were so fierce that they overturned a bus carrying passengers, witnesses said. Houses, trees and electricity pylons were all toppled in the storm.

Injured victims flocked to local hospitals who were unable to cope and at least seven people were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

"I've never seen anything like this. The winds took away everything, my home and my family," Ram Babu Patel, 45, whose wife was killed in the storm, told AFP by telephone.

"I was at home getting ready for dinner when the storm hit - it was unbelievable. We have nothing left."

Many of the victims were crushed to death under the debris of their houses or by fallen trees and poles. The strong winds overturned parked cars on the roads.

Prakash Tharu, a volunteer in Bara district hit hard by the storm, described the scene of devastation in the villages.

"The storm destroyed everything in its path. Houses have no roofs and trees are all down," Tharu said.

"There is a desperate need for food and relief."

Rescuers struggled to reach many settlements blocked by fallen trees and electricity poles.

"Security bodies including the army have been working intensely since Sunday night on rescues and relief," said Rajesh Poudel, Bara's district chief.

Every year hundreds die in landslides and floods during Nepal's monsoon season, but storms causing such high casualties in spring are rare.

Nepal's difficult terrain and limited infrastructure often leaves emergency workers struggling to reach far-flung areas.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his condolences and said that the government would do its best for treatment of the injured.

"Helicopters are on standby for necessary rescue and relief tomorrow morning," Oli said.



The provincial government has announced free treatment and a financial assistance of 300,000 rupees (US$2,710) for families of the dead.

