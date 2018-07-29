At least 3 dead after magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's Lombok island

JAKARTA: At least three people are dead after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday (Jul 29) struck the popular tourist destination of Lombok in Indonesia, damaging many buildings, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said. The three victims are from the northern and eastern side of the island.



The earthquake struck at 6.47am on Sunday and was only 7km deep, a shallow depth that would have amplified its effect, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which was quickly followed by an aftershock of magnitude 5.4 in the same area in eastern Indonesia, was centered in the northern part of the island, 49.5km northeast of the city of Mataram.

The quake on Sunday, Jul 29, 2018. (Map: USGS)

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the European quake agency, put the magnitude at 6.5.

The earthquake was on land and did not trigger any waves or tsunami.

Lombok lies around 100km east of the resort island of Bali.

Indonesia's geophysics and meteorology agency said at least 11 aftershocks were recorded after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

"So far we have not received any report on damages," agency spokesman Hary Tirto Djatmiko said in a statement. No tsunami alert was issued, he added.

Local news Metro TV reported that people were still sleeping when the first quake hit and they quickly fled their houses in panic. Most of the people were still waiting outside their houses in fear of aftershocks, Metro TV said.

"We jumped out of our beds to avoid anything falling on our heads," said Jean-Paul Volckaert who was woken by the quake while sleeping in the Puncak Hotel near Senggigi on Lombok island.

"I’ve been walking around but so far there is no damage. We were very surprised as the water in the pools was swaying like a wild sea. There were waves in the pools but only for 20 to 30 seconds," he told Reuters via telephone.

"The people in the villages may have damages. It’s still early morning here.”



Many buildings were damaged, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the agency spokesman, posted on Twitter pictures of houses with collapsed roofs and walls.

The quake may have also impacted Mount Rinjani national park, a popular trekking destination.

"Rinjani mountain climbing is closed temporarily because there are indication of landslide around the mountain," Nugroho, said in a statement.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.

It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless. However, the region remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis.

In 2004, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, in western Indonesia, killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.