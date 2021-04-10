At least 6 dead after earthquake strikes off Java in Indonesia

JAKARTA: At least six people were killed after a 6.0-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday (Apr 10).



The quake hit at a depth of 82km, about 45km southwest of Malang city in East Java.

"The agency has recorded six dead and one person who sustained serious injuries," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati, adding that several villages in East Java province had been evacuated.



Falling rocks killed a woman on a motorcycle and badly injured her husband in East Java's Lumajang district, said Jati.



He said dozens of homes were damaged across the district, and rescuers had retrieved two bodies from the rubble of collapsed homes in the district's Kali Uling village.



Location of the Apr 10 earthquake off Java, Indonesia. (Graphic: USGS)

Two people were also confirmed killed in an area bordering Lumajang and Malang districts, while one person was found dead under rubble in Malang.



It was not clear if the death toll would rise, but the agency did not report anyone missing after the strong quake.



There had been aftershocks but there was no risk of tsunami, Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG said.



The temblor shook Malang, a city of several million people.

"It was pretty strong and went for a long time," resident Ida Magfiroh told AFP.

"Everything was swaying."

Pieces of roof tiles and other debris litter the ground at a school following an earthquake in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Apr 10, 2021. (Photo: AP/Hendra Permana)

Some social media users in Indonesia said the quake was felt in several cities such as Pacitan, Blitar and Malang and the resort island of Bali.



Video shared by social media users showed people running out of a shopping mall in Malang city amid the strong tremor.



Images from the scene showed a ceiling caved in at a hospital ward and debris strewn across the floor of the local parliament in Blitar, a city southwest of Malang.



A ceiling caved in at a hospital ward in Blitar, after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island on Apr 10, 2021. (Photo: AFP/AVIAN)

"I felt the earthquake twice, the first time for two seconds and then it stopped, but then it shook again for five seconds," Edo Afizal, a receptionist at a hotel in Blitar, told Reuters by phone.

Reports of damage included parliamentary buildings, a school, a hospital and houses in several cities, while a large gorilla statue in an amusement park in the town of Batu lost its head.



The national disaster agency said authorities were still taking stock of the damage.



Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On Dec 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

It was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.