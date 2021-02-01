Aung San Suu Kyi calls on public to reject and protest military coup

YANGON: Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party on Monday (Feb 1) said its leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on the public not to accept a coup by the military and urged them to protest.

"The actions of the military are actions to put the country back under a dictatorship," the NLD said in a statement which carried leader Aung San Suu Kyi's name. "I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military."

Advertisement

Advertisement

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.