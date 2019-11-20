Aung San Suu Kyi to 'lead team' to Hague to fight Rohingya genocide case

Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi to 'lead team' to Hague to fight Rohingya genocide case

ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok
State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi attends the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 4, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

YANGON: Aung San Suu Kyi will travel to the Hague to appear before the International Court of Justice after Gambia filed a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, her government said on Wednesday (Nov 20).

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military, which UN investigators say was carried out with “genocidal intent”. 

Buddhist majority Myanmar denies accusations of genocide.

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark