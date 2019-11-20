Aung San Suu Kyi to 'lead team' to Hague to fight Rohingya genocide case

YANGON: Aung San Suu Kyi will travel to the Hague to appear before the International Court of Justice after Gambia filed a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, her government said on Wednesday (Nov 20).

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military, which UN investigators say was carried out with “genocidal intent”.

Buddhist majority Myanmar denies accusations of genocide.

