Australia asks China to approve foreign minister's visit amid tension

SYDNEY: Australia has asked China to approve a visit by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, a spokeswoman said on Friday, amid heightened diplomatic tension between the two trading partners.

Since 2014, the foreign ministers of Australia and China have held annual meetings. As part of that arrangement, Bishop is set to travel to China this year.

"We are discussing dates with China for our next foreign security dialogue," Lauren Gianoli, a spokeswoman for Bishop, told Reuters.

Analysts have said China's response will indicate whether it intends to maintain its frosty approach to Australia, triggered by Canberra's accusations that Beijing was meddling in its domestic affairs.

