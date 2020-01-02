Australia bushfires: Malaysians advised to defer non-essential travel
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians have been advised to defer non-essential travel to parts of Australia affected by the bushfires until the situation improves.
In a statement on Thursday (Jan 2), Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said the advisory follows the declaration of a seven-day state of emergency by the New South Wales authorities, which takes effect on Friday.
Apart from New South Wales, badly affected areas include the state of Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.
The ministry also advised Malaysians in the affected areas to give utmost priority to safety and security, and to follow the instructions given by local and regional authorities.
Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the High Commission of Malaysia in Canberra, the Consulate General of Malaysia in Melbourne, or the Consulate of Malaysia in Sydney.
HIGH COMMISSION OF MALAYSIA IN CANBERRA
- 7 Perth Avenue Yarralumla ACT 2600 Canberra, Australia
- Telephone: +612 61200300 / 310 or +614 16334901
- Email: mwcanberra@kln.gov.my
CONSULATE GENERAL OF MALAYSIA IN MELBOURNE
- Level 1, No. 432 St Kilda Road Melbourne, Victoria 3004, Australia
- Telephone: +613 9573 5400 or +61 434 950 600
- Email: mwmelbourne@kln.gov.my
CONSULATE OF MALAYSIA IN SYDNEY
- 67 Victoria Road, Bellevue Hill, NSW 2023 Sydney, Australia
- Telephone: +61 02 9327 7596 or +61 02 9327 7565
- Email: contact@ema.org.au