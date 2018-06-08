Australia to extradite Malaysia policeman in Altantuya murder: Report

SINGAPORE: Australian authorities have approved a request from Malaysia to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar, the policeman implicated in the murder scandal that dogged former prime minister Najib Razak's government.

According to a report in the Guardian on Friday (Jun 8), the Malaysian government had approached Australia to request that Sirul, one of two police bodyguards sentenced to death for the murder of Mongolian model and translator Altantuya Shaariibuu, be allowed to return to the country.

Advertisement

Australia reportedly gave the plan the green light after Malaysia agreed to cover the costs, and Sirul is expected to leave for his home country within a month.

This comes about a week after Pakatan Harapan's de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim called on Canberra to return Sirul so that a "transparent" trial can proceed.

Earlier Sirul had claimed he was ordered by "important people" to murder Altantuya in 2006. The victim had been the lover of Abdul Razak Baginda - a former close associate of the now deposed Najib - who was accused of arranging kickbacks for the purchase of French submarines in 2002.

Opponents of Najib's government have long alleged that Sirul and accomplice Azilah Hadri were scapegoats in the killing to hide the involvement of their masters at the highest levels of government.



Advertisement