PM Mahathir 'unaware' of reports that Australia to extradite Sirul to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday (Jun 8) that Malaysia may revoke the death sentence on Sirul Azhar Umar, who was convicted in the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006, to facilitate his extradition from Australia.

"Sirul cannot return to Malaysia because Australia won't allow someone facing capital punishment to return home.

"We may revoke the death sentence, but replace it with a jail term," he told reporters at a press conference, adding that they have not yet asked Australia officially to extradite Sirul.

Dr Mahathir's remarks came amid reports that Australian authorities have approved a request from Malaysia to extradite Sirul.

According to a report in the Guardian on Friday, the Malaysian government had approached Australia to request that Sirul, one of two police bodyguards sentenced to death for the murder of Mongolian model and translator Altantuya Shaariibuu, be allowed to return to the country.

Australia reportedly gave the plan the green light after Malaysia agreed to cover the costs, and Sirul is expected to leave for his home country within a month.

This comes about a week after Pakatan Harapan's de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim called on Canberra to return Sirul so that a "transparent" trial can proceed.

Earlier Sirul had claimed he was ordered by "important people" to murder Altantuya in 2006. The victim had been the lover of Abdul Razak Baginda - a former close associate of the now deposed Najib - who was accused of arranging kickbacks for the purchase of French submarines in 2002.

Opponents of Najib's government have long alleged that Sirul and accomplice Azilah Hadri were scapegoats in the killing to hide the involvement of their masters at the highest levels of government.

