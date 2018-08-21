Australian prime minister declares leadership open - spokesman

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declared the leadership of the government vacant on Tuesday, a spokesman said, setting up a challenge to his position after weeks of speculation and falling opinion poll numbers.

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declared the leadership of the government vacant on Tuesday, a spokesman said, setting up a challenge to his position after weeks of speculation and falling opinion poll numbers.

"The prime minister declared the position is vacant," a spokesman for Turnbull said by telephone. "Now there's a call for nominations."

Advertisement

Sky News said Turnbull will stand for the leadership again and would be challenged by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)