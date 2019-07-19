Axe-wielding man arrested outside Johor Bahru restaurant

JOHOR BAHRU: An axe-wielding man was arrested outside a restaurant in Johor Bahru on Thursday night (Jul 18) after he turned violent.



According to Iskandar Puteri district police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, a customer called the authorities saying that a man had been causing trouble at the restaurant in the suburb of Skudai.

The man appeared at 11.50pm and was believed to be drunk at the time.



“The man then assaulted a foreigner, which prompted the complainant to rush over and overpower him, before calling the police,” Dzulkhairi said in a statement.



Police arrived shortly and arrested the suspect, aged 34. The axe was also seized.



There are no reports of any injuries.

The man is being investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, as well as for carrying a dangerous weapon.

