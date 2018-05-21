Incoming Economic Affairs Minister Azmin says will make Malaysia 'economic power house' of region

SHAH ALAM, Selangor: Selangor Chief Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali will be taking up the post of Minister of Economic Affairs but will continue as head of the state until a new chief minister has been appointed.

This comes as the Sultan of Selangor, Sharafuddin Idris Shah, consented on Monday (May 21) to Azmin taking up the federal post.

In a press statement, Azmin said he was “resolved to enhancing the nation’s economic competitiveness so as to place Malaysia once again as the economic powerhouse of the region”.

“No doubt, we will remain committed to our social justice cause and initiatives of ensuring that the wealth of the nation be distributed fairly and equitably,” he added.

The sultan's private secretary, Mohamad Munir Bani, said Azmin agreed to take up the portfolio after a discussion with Malaysia Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the scope of work and jurisdiction of the new ministry.

"Mohamed Azmin, however, will remain as Selangor Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) for now, to facilitate a smooth and organised transition of power to the new Menteri Besar.

"In the meantime, (he) also has to submit a list of candidates for the new Selangor Menteri Besar for the consideration and consent of the sultan before the appointment can be made," Mohamad Munir said.

Azmin, 54, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president, was sworn in as Selangor chief minister for the second term on May 11.



Two Selangor representatives tipped to replace Mohamed Azmin as the chief minister are Sungai Tua state assemblyman Amirudin Shari and Seri Setia state assemblyman Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin.

Last Friday, Dr Mahathir announced a list of 13 Cabinet ministers, including Mohamed Azmin as the Minister of Economic Affairs.

