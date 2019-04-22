Baby dies on board AirAsia flight to Perth

KUALA LUMPUR: A baby died after a medical emergency on AirAsia flight D7236 from Kuala Lumpur to Perth, the airline confirmed on Monday (Apr 22).

Australia's ABC News had reported that a baby died during the flight and that the Western Australian Police said there was nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances surrounding the baby's death.



A passenger on the flight told ABC News that she offered to help a Saudi couple whose baby was crying continuously.

At one point, the infant looked grey and was struggling to breathe, said Nadia Parenzee, a former nurse.

"It was chaos, absolute chaos, because I think by this point, the parents had realised there was something dramatically wrong with the baby," she told ABC.



They called for medical help and the baby was given CPR for two hours but did not revive, she said.



An AirAsia spokesperson said in a statement that upon arrival, the aircraft was met by a team of medical emergency specialists and the relevant authorities, including the Western Australian Police.

“The safety and well-being of our guests is always our number one priority, and in accordance with procedure, the flight crew requested medical assistance on landing at Perth International Airport.

“We are unable to comment further on the infant’s medical situation; however, our thoughts are with the infant and family involved,” the statement said.

The return flight D7237 from Perth to Kuala Lumpur departed at about 11am local time, some four hours later than its scheduled departure of 6.50am.

AirAsia will assist and rebook guests who have onward connections from Kuala Lumpur on Monday afternoon.

AirAsia apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delay of Flight D7237, the statement added.

