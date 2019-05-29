Baby girl in Malaysia dies after smacking from father

KANGAR, Perlis: A man was remanded on Wednesday (May 29) on the suspicion he caused the death of his six-month-old baby at his house in Kangar last Saturday.

The 44-year-old had smacked his daughter after a quarrel with his wife about his medication, said Perlis police chief Noor Mushar Mohamad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fearing for their safety, the baby's mother left home the following Monday night with the child and her three other kids and went to Arau to seek help from a friend.

Her other children were aged between two and seven years old.

[Video] Baby girl dies after smacking by father in Perlishttps://t.co/ZPAlXb8dnd pic.twitter.com/cYXnKNc32P — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 29, 2019

Noor Mushar said the baby was "in good condition" at 4am on Tuesday, but stopped breathing later that day at about 9.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A medical team from Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) arrived at the scene and pronounced the baby dead at 3.24pm," he said.

That same day, the friend lodged a police report on the death of the baby.



According to Noor Mushar, preliminary investigations on the baby’s remains did not find any injuries but a post-mortem will be conducted at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar on Wednesday to identify the cause of her death.

He also said that there were no reports of domestic violence filed by the wife and that the suspect had previously received treatment for mental illness at HTF.

“The suspect and his Thai wife were married in 2011 but did not have a marriage certificate, while the dead child was born in Thailand,” he said.

He added that the baby was not taken to HTF earlier as they did not have any legal documents.

The suspect was detained at his residence at about 4pm on Tuesday and will be remanded until Jun 4.

