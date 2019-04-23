Baby girl found abandoned outside mosque in Malaysia

TASEK GELUGOR, Penang: A baby girl was found abandoned outside a mosque in a town in Penang on Tuesday (Apr 23).

She was found in a box and left along a sidewalk.

A boy attending prayers at the Ara Kuda Mosque discovered the newborn and informed other members of the congregation.



A witness, Ahmad Abdullah, 59, said he was getting ready to pray before the boy told him about the infant.

“The box was on the pavement of the mosque and when I came about 1pm, I did not see any box on the sidewalk at the front of the mosque and we believe the baby had just been left there. We, the members of the congregation, were shocked on discovering the baby,” he said.

He added the baby was asleep and was taken into the mosque before the police were called.

Ahmad said the baby was in healthy, and that the umbilical cord was believed to have been cut before she was wrapped in a batik cloth and placed inside the box.

The baby girl was taken to Kepala Batas Hospital for further examination, Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said.

