Baby in China born 4 years after parents died in car crash: Reports

BEIJING: A baby boy was born to a surrogate mother in China four years after his biological parents died in a car crash, local news outlets reported on Tuesday (Apr 10).

His parents, who had been married for two years, had hoped to have a child through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), according to a Beijing News report.

However, Shen Jie and his wife Liu Xi died in a car accident on Mar 20, 2013, just before a scheduled procedure to transplant the embryos, according to the report.

Xinhua News Agency reported that both Shen's and Liu's parents then embarked on a years-long legal fight for the joint rights to the embryos.

The lawsuit brought up several legal issues, such as whether or not embryos were considered living beings, whether the grandparents had the right to dispose of the embryos and how to give life to the embryos through surrogacy, which is illegal in China.

Finally, they won the rights to the embryos and Tian Tian (which means "sweet" in Chinese) was born to a surrogate mother in Laos on Dec 9 last year.

Liu's mother was quoted by Beijing News as saying that the child laughed often. "His eyes are like my daughter's, but he resembles his father a little more," she added.