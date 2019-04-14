Baby killed, parents severely injured in Johor car accident

JOHOR BAHRU: A 10-month-old baby girl died on Sunday (Apr 14) following a fatal car accident in the Malaysian state of Johor.

She was travelling in a car with her family members when their vehicle was hit in the rear by another car at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam at about 1.15am.

Advertisement

Nur Auliya Inara Mohamad Nirzaudy Haiqal, who was in a baby seat in the front seat of the car, succumbed to severe head injuries at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, according to Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Shahurinain Jais.

The infant’s parents, Mohamad Nirzaudy Haiqal Abdullah, 29, and Wan Nur Izzaty Wan Mohd Zaffar, 22, were severely injured and are currently receiving hospital treatment.

Her 2-year-old sister, Nur Auliya Maisara, sustained minor injuries to her left leg.

The driver of the other car, a Mercedes-Benz, was unhurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shahurinain said the accident was believed to have occurred when the 43-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver collided into the rear of Mohamad Nirzaudy Haiqal’s Perodua Kenari.

“The impact of the collision caused the Perodua Kenari to skid and ram into the road divider before spinning for 30m and turning-turtle in the middle of the road,” he said.

Shahurinain added that the Mercedes-Benz driver had tested negative for drugs.