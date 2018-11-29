Malaysian who sexually abused baby sentenced to 20 years' jail, 12 strokes of caning

KAJANG, Selangor: A Malaysian man who sexually abused an 11-month-old baby has been sentenced to 20 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

Hazmi Majid, the husband of a babysitter responsible for taking care of Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal, or Zara, was sentenced under the Section 377CA of the Penal Code on two counts of inserting an object into the baby's private parts.

The accused inserted his finger into the baby's genitals and anus in an apartment in Bandar Baru Bangi in Selangor on Nov 7.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to the act earlier this month.

He had tested positive for methamphetamine, earlier reports said.



The sentences were handed down by Judge Surita Budin, who ordered them to be run concurrently from the date of his arrest on Nov 13.

Hazmi was also charged with the murder of the baby, who reportedly died two days after being in a critical condition at the Serdang Hospital in Selangor.

Hazmi's wife was also arrested but later released on bond.



The couple had told the baby's mother, Noraihan Ab Aziz, that her daughter had choked on a piece of apple.



However, further medical examination on the baby showed tears on her hymen and anus. A post-mortem report said the death was caused by a blunt force trauma to the head and skull.

