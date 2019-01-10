Babysitter in Malaysia arrested for abusing 2 babies; one on life support

SIBU, Sarawak: A babysitter in Malaysia has been arrested over the suspected child abuse of two babies - a 9-month-old and a 17-month-old - under her care, local media reported.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested at a house in Sibu after a police report was made by the nine-month-old's father, who found his son in a bad state after picking him up from the babysitter's house, the New Straits Times reported citing Assistant Commissioner of Police Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.



Advertisement

According to the officer, the baby's parents had taken their son to the babysitter's house on Monday (Jan 7) at about 5.30am before heading to work.

However, they then got a call from the babysitter at noon telling them that their son was having difficulty breathing.

When the couple arrived at the suspect's house, they saw that the child was listless and rushed him to Sibu Hospital.

"A preliminary medical examination found the baby had a fractured skull and there was bleeding and swelling in the brain and both eyes,” said Stanley, adding that this was probably caused by blows to the head or due to shaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The baby, who is the youngest of three, is reportedly in critical condition and on a life-support machine.

Separately, a police report was also made after the 17-month-old baby's mother found blood stains on his lips and took him to the hospital, the New Straits Times reported.

"The victim had a broken front tooth and a bruise on his lips," the report cited Stanley as saying.

The Magistrate Court on Thursday issued a four-day remand order against the babysitter.