Babysitter who choked Malaysian toddler to death sent back to jail to serve harsher sentence

PUTRAJAYA: A former babysitter will return to jail to serve an enhanced sentence for killing a toddler by shoving a green chilli into his mouth until he choked to death.

Malaysia's Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Nov 13) increased 40-year-old Asmarani Ghazali's sentence from 18 months to 10 years after a three-member panel held that the initial sentence was manifestly inadequate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Yaacob Mohd Sam - who chaired the panel - said that in allowing the prosecution's appeal for a harsher sentence, he erred in considering Asmarani's interests more than that of public interest.

The panel, which also comprises Justices Zabariah Mohd Yusof and P Ravinthran, ordered Asmarani to serve the sentence from the date of her arrest on Jun 21, 2018.

Asmarani was released from prison on Jun 21, 2019 after serving the initial 18-month jail term.



The mother of three put green chilli in the mouth of the two and-a-half-year-old Muham­mad Afif Kamarol Azli, because he was whimpering, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Zain Ibrahim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This act was "too much," Ibrahim said, adding that the child "just wanted attention because he was unwell that morning."

A post-mortem report showed that the child's cause of death was choking.

Asmarani was initially charged with murder but was subsequently given an alternative charge under Malaysia's Child Act 2011 for mistreating a toddler, which she pleaded guilty to.

The offence was committed at a house in Seremban, two days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri between 9.30am and 10am on Jun 13, 2018.



According to the facts of the case, the child did not stop whimpering despite being pacified by Asmarani who later asked the child to throw his diaper in the dustbin in the kitchen.

The child did so but did not stop whimpering as he was unwell.

Asmarani then took out a green chilli from the refrigerator, broke it into half and put it into the boy’s mouth to make him stop.

Upon noticing that he was having breathing difficulties, Asmarani, accompanied by her husband and one of her own children, rushed the boy to two clinics but they were advised to take him to the hospital instead.

Asmarani's counsel Hanif Hassan earlier submitted that the 18-month jail term imposed by the High Court was appropriate, adding that the High Court judge had considered all aspects including the impact statement of the child's mother.

Hanif later told reporters that he received instruction from his client to file an appeal to the Federal Court against the latest decision.