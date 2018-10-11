Badminton: Lee Chong Wei 'recovering well', lost 5kg after treatment

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei is recovering well after receiving treatment for nose cancer, according to Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Mohamad Norza Zakaria.



"I am super happy that he is recovering well. He lost around 5kg but is cheerful and in jovial mood. He needs to rest at least for another two or three weeks," said Mohamad Norza after visiting Lee at his house on Thursday morning (Oct 11).

"We also spoke about our national badminton squad. He is happy with Lee Zii Jia's win (Taiwan Open),” he told Bernama.



Mohamad Norza had earlier posted a photo on Instagram of his visit to Lee's house.



Lee, 35, returned on Sunday from Taiwan where he had been receiving treatment for almost two months. The world number five and three-time Olympic silver medallist revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer.



His health came into public focus when he withdrew from the World Championship in Nanjing, China and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in August.



Asked when the national number one would be back on court, Mohamad Norza said: "Have not discussed the matter … because what is most important is his health. What is important is that we want to ensure that Chong Wei has sufficient rest and recovers as previously.”

