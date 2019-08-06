Boy falls to death from Johor hotel room window

JOHOR BAHRU: A five-year-old Bahraini boy fell to his death on Monday (Aug 5), shortly after his family arrived in Malaysia on holiday.



District Police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the family had checked into a room on the ninth floor of a hotel in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru.



The boy had fallen through an open window of their room and his body was found on the third floor of the hotel next to the swimming pool at about 6pm, he added.



A hotel security guard, who witnessed the incident, had notified the hotel management who then called the police.



The boy is believed to have climbed onto a sofa that was placed next to the window, before opening the window and leaning out, the Harian Metro reported.

The incident is believed to have taken place about an hour after the family checked into the hotel, the report added.

During police questioning, the boy’s mother said her son had been playing with his younger brother in the living area of their room while she was cooking. She added that her husband had gone downstairs to the ground floor to buy something.



The woman told the police that when she did not hear the sound of her children playing, she searched for them in the bedroom and toilet but found only the younger boy in the living area.



After spotting the open window, the woman looked out to find that her son had fallen. She then made a phone call to her husband.

Dzulkhairi said a forensics team established that the boy had died on the spot.



The boy’s body was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital and police have classified the case as sudden death, Dzulkhairi added.