Quake of magnitude 6.1 strikes south of Bali
BALI: An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck south of the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Tuesday (Jul 16), the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said.
The quake's epicentre was 102km southwest of Denpasar in Bali and was 100km deep, it said. There was no tsunami warning from the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The US Geological Survey recorded the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7.
Indonesia's disaster management agency tweeted that a magnitude-6.0 quake struck at about 7.20am at a depth of 68km.
There was no potential for a tsunami, the agency added.
Tuesday's incident comes after a major 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on Sunday.
At least two people died and thousands were evacuated after the shallow quake struck in the evening.