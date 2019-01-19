Bali to collect US$10 tourist tax to preserve environment, culture: Report

DENPASAR, Indonesia: Bali is preparing to impose a US$10 tourist tax on foreign visitors to fund programmes to preserve its environment and culture.

The provincial government has drafted a bylaw on the measure, The Jakarta Post reported on Friday (Jan 18), quoting Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

“This will give us better fiscal space to support the development of Bali,” Koster said.



Bali welcomed 5.7 million foreign tourists in 2017, most of whom from China and Australia. The 2018 figure is expected to exceed 6 million, as the island destination hosted international events such as the International Monetary Fund-World Bank's annual meeting.



Last month, Bali banned single-use plastics like shopping bags, styrofoam and straws, aiming to reduce the amount of plastic found in the island's marine environment by 70 per cent within a year.

According to Jakarta Post, lawmakers are still deliberating how the new tourist tax will be collected. Options include adding the levy on top of air ticket charges or collecting it at the airport.



“Tourists will understand (the regulation). They will be happy to pay it as it will be used to strengthen our environment and culture,” said the governor.



Domestic tourists will be exempted from the tax.