Bali volcano spews ash in new eruption

JAKARTA: A volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali erupted Friday (May 31), spewing a plume of ash and smoke more than 2,000m into the sky.

Mount Agung, about 70km from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been erupting periodically since it rumbled back to life in 2017, sometimes grounding flights and forcing residents to flee their homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest eruption shortly before noon on Friday shot a cloud of volcanic ash high into the sky, but caused no disruption to flights, Indonesia's geological agency said.

Agung remained at the second highest danger warning level, and there is a 4km no-go zone around the crater.

Last summer, dozens of flights were cancelled after Agung erupted, while tens of thousands of locals fled to evacuation centres after an eruption in 2017.

The last major eruption of Agung in 1963 killed around 1,600 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.