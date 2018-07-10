Ban Ki-moon to chair global commission on adaptation

SINGAPORE: A global commission that will help empower vulnerable countries and communities in their efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, will be launched in October, according to former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon.

During a dialogue session at the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) on Tuesday (Jul 10), Mr Ban shared that he will chair the Global Commission on Adaptation, which will comprise current and former heads of government, as well as business leaders.

"We must do more to aid and support sustainable efforts by galvanising a partnership, so that we can mitigate and adapt to this climate change phenomenon," said Mr Ban.

During his keynote address, Mr Ban highlighted climate action and water sustainability as areas for improvement.

"Our planet water supply is stressed as a result of accelerated climate change," said Mr Ban.

Poor management practices, population growth and insufficient infrastructure investment have also exacerbated water problems, he said.

"Some countries are already feeling the stress of a water crisis, for example, India is currently facing the worst water crisis in its history; South Africa's Cape Town is fast approaching Day Zero, the day its entire city runs out of water," said Mr Ban.

"Climate change will only further compound this situation, if we don't take action today. There's an urgent need for an enhanced and integrated approach to water management," he stressed.

Mr Ban highlighted Singapore as a good example of making full use of innovation to improve water management, referring to NEWater and desalinated water.

He also commended Singapore on its forward sustainability planning, its action plan on reducing carbon emissions as well its climate research and regional partnerships.



Concluding his address, Mr Ban encouraged individuals and governments to play their part in taking climate action.

"Our problems, as well as the solutions to them, are global in nature," said Mr Ban.

"Let us work together to make this world better. When we work together, we can achieve what we plan - we are all in this together," he said.