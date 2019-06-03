Bangkok’s Chatuchak market catches fire, 2 people reported injured

BANGKOK: At least 10 shops at the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok caught fire on Sunday (Jun 2), with two people reported injured.

In a statement, Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department said the fire occurred at one of the shops at Gate No. 1 in the market at about 9.30pm local time (10.30pm, Singapore time).

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said the fire was under control at around 10.08pm.

According to the market's website, Gate No. 1 is located near sections of the market that sell mostly books and collectibles, as well as food shops and cafes.

The Bangkok Post, quoting a tweet from rescue volunteers, reported that 30 shops were damaged and two persons were injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, the Fire and Rescue Department issued a statement saying that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Chatuchak Weekend Market, also known as JJ Market, is the largest market in Thailand, with more than 15,000 stalls.

It is one of Bangkok’s most popular tourist attractions, selling books, clothing, home accessories, food, cosmetics, antiques and plants.