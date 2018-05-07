Preventive measures introduced as Bangkok braces for heavy rainfall in May

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have rolled out preventive measures against flooding in Bangkok after the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast heavy rains this month, reported the Bangkok Post on Monday (May 7).

The preventive measures were implemented in light of the warnings issued by the TMD, said Narong Ruangsri, Bangkok's deputy director of the department of drainage and sewerage, as quoted by the Bangkok Post.



According to the TMD, the weather will transition from "summer to rainy seasons" in May and this may result in thunderstorms in the first half of the month. The second half of the month will see lower temperatures with "abundant rainfall".



It also added that the central and northern parts of Thailand, including Bangkok, will see more rain between Wednesday and Saturday because of winds from China.

Some parts of southern Thailand will see heavy rainfall all through this week, said the Thai meteorological service.



To prepare for the heavy rainfall, workers will dredge roadside drains, clean drainage facilities and remove debris blocking water flow, said the Bangkok Post.



The public is also encouraged to avoid throwing litter into waterways as it may block the flow of water.

In addition, maintenance will be performed on water pump stations to ensure that the systems can handle a heavy flow of floodwater.

Authorities have also instructed constructors to speed up the construction of water pipelines for underground flood controls in areas like Song Sawat and Yaowarat, reported the Bangkok Post, citing Mr Narong.

