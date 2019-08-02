Several small explosions in Bangkok: Local media
BANGKOK: Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday (Aug 2) and two street cleaners suffered minor injuries, Thai media reported.
Thai police said they were investigating the reports.
Bangkok is currently hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.
According to one Twitter user, the glass at the Chong Nonsi train station "shattered after a loud bang", reported the Bangkok Post.