Several small explosions in Bangkok: Local media

BANGKOK: Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday (Aug 2) and two street cleaners suffered minor injuries, Thai media reported.

Thai police said they were investigating the reports.

Bangkok is currently hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

Meanwhile, a loud bang or "blast-like sound" occurred in front of the Mahanakorn Building at BTS Station Chong Nonsi. No injuries reported, police have cordoned off the area. https://t.co/1tJJvk2Mfs — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) August 2, 2019

According to one Twitter user, the glass at the Chong Nonsi train station "shattered after a loud bang", reported the Bangkok Post.





