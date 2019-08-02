Several small explosions heard in Bangkok: Local media

BANGKOK: Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday (Aug 2) and two street cleaners suffered minor injuries, Thai media reported.

A "loud bang" was heard in front of the Mahanakorn Building at the Chong Nonsi train station, CNA's Saksith Saiyasombut said.

Thai police said they were investigating the reports and the area has been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, a loud bang or "blast-like sound" occurred in front of the Mahanakorn Building at BTS Station Chong Nonsi. No injuries reported, police have cordoned off the area. https://t.co/1tJJvk2Mfs — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) August 2, 2019





According to one Twitter user, the glass at the Chong Nonsi train station "shattered after a loud bang", reported the Bangkok Post.



The news outlet added that at least two exits at the train station were closed.

Bangkok is currently hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.