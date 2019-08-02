Three small explosions hit Bangkok as city hosts major security meeting

BANGKOK: Three small explosions, one possibly a homemade bomb, injured three people in Bangkok on Friday (Aug 2), rattling the Thai capital as it hosted a major regional security meeting.

The first explosions were heard just before 9am (10am Singapore time) at two sites near central Bangkok. A third blast was heard shortly afterwards at a government complex hosting several ministries on the northern side of the city.

A bomb squad investigates the explosion scene near central Bangkok's Chong Nonsi BTS station on Aug 2, 2019. (Photo: Pichayada Promchertchoo)

Police are seen at the scene of an explosion in Bangkok on Aug 2, 2019. Two people were injured after at least two small bombs exploded, rattling the Thai capital as it hosted a regional summit attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Police said two street cleaners were hurt by what appeared to be a homemade bomb in the Suan Luang district.

Local news websites showed pictures of them - one sitting on the ground with medics and the other being taken into an ambulance. Neither appeared to have major wounds.

Eyewitnesses said a security guard had also been hurt close to the 77-storey King Power Mahanakhon building – owned by the King Power group that counts Leicester City football club among its assets. The area was partly cordoned off as police searched the area.



A "loud bang" was heard in front of the building, located near the Chong Nonsi Skytrain station, CNA's Saksith Saiyasombut said.



Meanwhile, a loud bang or "blast-like sound" occurred in front of the Mahanakorn Building at BTS Station Chong Nonsi. No injuries reported, police have cordoned off the area. https://t.co/1tJJvk2Mfs — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) August 2, 2019

The Bangkok Post reported that glass at the Chong Nonsi Skytrain station "shattered after a loud bang".



At least two exits at the station were closed, it said.



Shattered glass seen at BTS Chong Nonsi on Aug 2, 2019. (Photo: Twitter/taRnLe)

Security officers stand at the site of a small explosion at a BTS train station in Bangkok, on Aug 2, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha on Friday condemned those behind the blasts.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, which hurt at least three people.

"On the bombing this morning, I would like to condemn those causing the situation which destroys peace and damages the country's image. I have instructed officials to take care of public safety and those affected promptly," Prayut said.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the prime minister had ordered an investigation into the explosions.

"The situation is being closely monitored and security measures have been tightened. The public is urged not to panic," she said.

Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers work following a small explosion at a site in Bangkok, Thailand, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.



None of the blasts on Friday were in the immediate area of the meeting venue.



On Thursday, Thai police said they found two fake bombs near the venue of the regional security meeting. The packages prompted a brief security scare but were quickly deemed harmless. It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.

Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs. China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are attending the forum along with other regional and global officials.

