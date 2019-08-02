Three small explosions hit Bangkok as city hosts major security meeting
BANGKOK: Three small explosions, one possibly a homemade bomb, injured three people in Bangkok on Friday (Aug 2), rattling the Thai capital as it hosted a major regional security meeting.
The first explosions were heard just before 9am (10am Singapore time) at two sites near central Bangkok. A third blast was heard shortly afterwards at a government complex hosting several ministries on the northern side of the city.
Police said two street cleaners were hurt by what appeared to be a homemade bomb in the Suan Luang district.
Local news websites showed pictures of them - one sitting on the ground with medics and the other being taken into an ambulance. Neither appeared to have major wounds.
Eyewitnesses said a security guard had also been hurt close to the 77-storey King Power Mahanakhon building – owned by the King Power group that counts Leicester City football club among its assets. The area was partly cordoned off as police searched the area.
A "loud bang" was heard in front of the building, located near the Chong Nonsi Skytrain station, CNA's Saksith Saiyasombut said.
The Bangkok Post reported that glass at the Chong Nonsi Skytrain station "shattered after a loud bang".
At least two exits at the station were closed, it said.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-Ocha on Friday condemned those behind the blasts.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, which hurt at least three people.
"On the bombing this morning, I would like to condemn those causing the situation which destroys peace and damages the country's image. I have instructed officials to take care of public safety and those affected promptly," Prayut said.
Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the prime minister had ordered an investigation into the explosions.
"The situation is being closely monitored and security measures have been tightened. The public is urged not to panic," she said.
Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.
None of the blasts on Friday were in the immediate area of the meeting venue.
On Thursday, Thai police said they found two fake bombs near the venue of the regional security meeting. The packages prompted a brief security scare but were quickly deemed harmless. It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.
Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs. China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are attending the forum along with other regional and global officials.