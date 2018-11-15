Bangladesh court bails jailed photographer who was critical of government

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A court in Bangladesh on Thursday granted bail to award-winning photographer Shahidul Alam, his lawyer said.

NEW DELHI: A court in Bangladesh on Thursday granted bail to award-winning photographer Shahidul Alam, his lawyer said.

Alam had been arrested in August on suspicion of spreading "propaganda and false information" during widespread student protests.

Advertisement

"We're delighted that ultimately the court has granted him bail," said the lawyer, Sarah Hossain, adding she expected her client to be out soon.

Alam was picked up from his home hours after giving an interview to television channel Al Jazeera, in which he accused the government of extrajudicial killings and corruption - accusations the government dismissed.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Edited by Martin Howell)