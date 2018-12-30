Bangladesh election violence kills 17 people, police say
DHAKA: Election-related violence killed 17 people in Bangladesh on Sunday, a police spokesman said, including seven people from the ruling party and five from the opposition alliance.
Spokesman Sohel Rana said more than 20 people were injured.
