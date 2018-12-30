Bangladesh election violence kills 17 people, police say

Election-related violence killed 17 people in Bangladesh on Sunday, a police spokesman said, including seven people from the ruling party and five from the opposition alliance.

Law enforcement officials are seen on duty outside a voting center during the general election in D
Law enforcement officials are seen on duty outside a voting center during the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Spokesman Sohel Rana said more than 20 people were injured.

