Bangladesh election violence kills 17 people, police say

DHAKA: Election-related violence killed 17 people in Bangladesh on Sunday, a police spokesman said, including seven people from the ruling party and five from the opposition alliance.

Spokesman Sohel Rana said more than 20 people were injured.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; editing by David Stamp)