Bangladesh shuts down high-speed mobile internet on election eve

DHAKA: Bangladesh's telecoms regulator has ordered mobile operators to shut down high-speed mobile internet services until midnight on Sunday, the day of a national election.

The measure is effective immediately, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said on Saturday.

Advertisement

"The decision has been taken to prevent rumours and propaganda surrounding the vote," Zakir Hussain Khan said.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)