Bangladeshi crushed to death by concrete cylinder in Johor: Report

JOHOR BAHRU: A Bangladeshi man was crushed to death after a 500kg concrete cylinder slid off a lorry and fell on him in the Malaysian state of Johor on Tuesday (Apr 3), according to local media reports.

Amir Mahmud, 41, was repairing a broken pipe when he stopped to help the lorry driver who was doing a U-turn, the New Straits Times reported.

The incident happened on KM60 of Jalan Batu Pahat-Mersing, the newspaper added.



"The victim was standing too close to the lorry and did not have enough time to escape," said district police chief Muhamad Laham. The victim died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries.

"Further investigation will be carried out to identify the cause of the incident, including possible negligence,” said Muhamad.