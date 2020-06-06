Barber shops, beauty salons in Malaysia to begin operations on Jun 10: Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Barber shops, hairdressing and beauty salons are set to begin operations starting Jun 10 with stringent standard operating procedures.

This follows the sector's contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) of RM13.5 billion (US$3.16 billion) a year, said Malaysian Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday (Jun 6).



“The sector also employs 74,500 workers from 16,728 registered businesses.

Among the activities allowed will be basic hair cutting and washing, shaving of facial hair like moustaches and beards, hair treatment, manicure and pedicure, as well as cleaning and facials,” he said at a daily press conference.

Mr Ismail Sabri said that for those who are at risk, namely individuals aged 60 years and above, appointments are compulsory and haircuts must be carried out in the absence of other clients from other age groups.

“This is to prevent them mixing with other people because the elderly are a high-risk group,” he said.

He added for children under the age of 12, parents are allowed to be present but must adhere to the use of protective equipment such as face masks and disposable aprons.

"SOPs that need to be complied with include the use of face masks and disposable aprons by workers, wearing a set of gloves for each customer and the distance between the barber chairs must be at least two metres apart,” he said.

Mr Ismail Sabri also asked entrepreneurs to provide a different disposable apron for each customer and have no sharing of towels.

