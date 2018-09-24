Barisan Nasional to boycott Port Dickson by-election being contested by Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional will boycott the upcoming Port Dickson by-election in protest at the way the seat is being vacated to make way for the People’s Justice Party’s (PKR) president-elect Anwar Ibrahim’s return to parliament.



“It’s against democratic principle,” said United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, on Monday (Sep 24).



“It’s ridiculous for any seat to be vacated to fulfill the political ambition of certain individuals, our principle is there should not be misuse of people’s money," Zahid added.



Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced earlier this month that he would vacate the seat to pave the way for Anwar's return to parliament.



Anwar is regarded as Malaysia's prime-minister-in-waiting.

Malaysia’s Election Commission announced that polls will be held on Oct 13, while Nomination Day will be on Sep 29.

On Sep 21, Anwar stressed that no government facilities and machinery should be used for his campaign during the election.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate said this is important to signal to people that the coalition contests elections in a clean and transparent manner.

Additional reporting by Melissa Goh.