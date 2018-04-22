Barisan Nasional names first batch of candidates for Malaysia general elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional coalition kicked off the announcement of its candidate list on Sunday (Apr 22) for the upcoming May 9 general election, starting with the federal territories, where 13 parliamentary seats could be contested.

Almost 40 per cent of BN candidates fielded consist of fresh faces, including three from the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), one from Gerakan and one from UMNO.

42-year-old lawyer Adnan Seman is contesting for the first time in Bandar Tun Razak which was a traditional seat for Chinese BN component party MCA.

MCA will instead field veteran Yeow Teong Look - former MP of Wangsa Maju and MCA federal territories liason chief - in Wangsa Maju.



Yeow told Channel NewsAsia he was confident of wresting back the mixed constituency that was won by PKR since 2008.

“The sabotage is now in the past, I am confident that we will be able to solve voters' problem and regain their trust.“

Among first to announce candidate list, BN Federal Territories . 6 from UMNO incl Kunan who will be defending Putrajaya , Zulhasnan Rafique former ambassador to US ( Setiawangsa ) and lawyer Adnan Seman ( Bdr Tun Razak ). 4 from MCA including YeowTeong Look for Wangsa Maju .

Former Minister Zulhasnan Rafique who is ambassador to the United States will be competing in Setiawangsa, a seat that he won with more than an 8000 vote majority in 2008.

Tengku Adnan Mansor, the Secretary General of UMNO and BN, will defend his seat in Putrajaya in this general election.

All BN state chiefs are expected to announce their candidates by Tuesday, said Tengku Adnan, with nomination day on Apr 28.

BN only retained two seats in Kuala Lumpur in the last elections in 2013 - Titiwangsa and Setiawangsa.

" Don't worry , be marry " 💍 💐BN manifesto for federal territories pledges to organize mass wedding for 100 couples from lower income group incl RM500 (USD128) per couple , gown included : Kunan #GE14

Other than the two, the nine other parliamentary seats in the Kuala Lumpur federal territory are Kepong, Batu, Wangsa Maju,Segambut, Bukit Bintang, Lembah Pantai, Seputeh, Cheras and Bandar Tun Razak.

Tengku Adnan has pledged to regain another four seats in this elections.

