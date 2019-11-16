Barisan Nasional's Wee Jeck Seng clinches landslide victory in Tanjung Piai by-election: Unofficial results

TANJUNG PIAI, Johor: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Wee Jeck Seng has clinched a landslide victory over his rivals in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission (EC) at 8.12pm on Saturday (Nov 16) evening, Dr Wee clinched a simple majority of 23,621 votes. His closest rival, Pakatan Harapan's Karmaine Sardini, garnered 9,498 votes.



Based on an estimated 80 per cent of the votes counted, Dr Wee has an unassailable lead over Mr Karmaine.



Other candidates in the six-cornered fight Ms Wendy Subramaniam from Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia had 1,586 votes while Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia garnered 790 votes.

Independent candidates Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Ms Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar received 350 and 30 votes respectively.

Keputusan Yang Belum Disahkan Pilihan Raya Kecil P.165 Tanjung Piai, Johor#PRKTanjungPiai pic.twitter.com/c8dBWGGgkp — Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya Malaysia (@sprgovmy) November 16, 2019

The commission is expected to announced the final official results later on Saturday night.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is the ninth since last May’s general election.

By-elections have been held for the Sungai Kandis state seat; Balakong and Seri Setia state seats; Port Dickson parliamentary seat; Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat, Semenyih and Rantau state seats as well as the Sandakan parliamentary seat.

Dr Wee's victory means that BN has won four of the nine contests.

As of 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon, the Election Commission announced that the voter turnout for the by-election on Saturday was around 70 per cent, less than the 85.7 per cent total during last year's polls.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was called after PH MP Farid Rafik died suddenly from a heart attack in September.

Barisan Nasional candidate Dr Wee Jeck Seng after voting during the Tanjung Piai by-election. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Dr Farid had won the seat by a slim 524-vote majority during the general election in May 2018 against Dr Wee.

Dr Wee previously held the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat from 2008 to 2018.

More than 55 per cent of the electorate in Tanjung Piai are Malay, 41 per cent of the voters are Chinese and around 1 per cent are Indian.