'Barisan Nasional will win most seats in Kedah': Chief minister Ahmad Bashah

ALOR SETAR: Kedah's incumbent chief minister Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said he was confident that the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition will win a majority of both state and parliamentary seats in the upcoming general election.

Speaking to reporters after he was announced as a candidate for the Suka Menanti state seat on Nomination Day on Saturday (Apr 28), Ahmad Bashah said: "We'll win most seats in Kedah, including all four seats announced here today."

Ahmad Bashah was at the Youth Sports Complex in the state capital Alor Setar, where prospective candidates gathered to submit their nomination papers. He will face Parti Islam SeMalaysia's (PAS) Mohd Sabri Omar and Zamri Yusof, from the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan in the May 9 poll.

3-cornered fights: PAS, PH and BN will challenge for the Alor Setar Parliamentary seat, as well as Suka Menanti, Alor Mengkudu, Kota Darulaman state seats in #GE14



More updates: https://t.co/ghcE7lrmn4 pic.twitter.com/BKudNxZgmU — Amir Yusof (@AmirYusofCNA) April 28, 2018

Kedah chief minister Ahmad Bashah submits his nomination papers to contest the state seat of Suka Menanti. He will be leading BN’s charge against an opposition challenge led by Dr M in the northern state #GE14 https://t.co/s7hHIGYLDa pic.twitter.com/WT44Q8el5d — Amir Yusof (@AmirYusofCNA) April 28, 2018

Commenting on his chances of retaining his seat, Ahmad Bashah, who has held the Suka Menanti state seat for six years, said: "We have a proven record. If the Kedah people want progress and development, they have to be together with the government and Barisan Nasional."

Ahmad Bashah was accompanied by around 300 supporters as he walked from Kedah's Darul Aman Stadium to the youth sports complex earlier in the morning. He submitted his nomination forms without fuss shortly after 9.05am.

The 67-year-old veteran politician will be leading BN's defence for Kedah against big name opposition candidates Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz Mahathir who are also contesting in the state.



