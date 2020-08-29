Barisan Nasional retains Slim with landslide victory in by-election

TANJUNG MALIM, Perak: Barisan Nasional (BN) has retained the Slim state seat in Perak with a landslide victory in the by-election on Saturday (Aug 29).

BN’s candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz won 13,060 votes to beat two independent candidates. Lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi garnered 2,115 votes, while former teacher S Santharasekaran got only 276 votes.

This means Zaidi won with a 10,945-vote majority.

Santharasekaran lost his deposit for failing to secure at least one-eighth of the total votes received by the candidates.

According to the returning officer, voter turnout was 68.4 per cent. There were 327 spoilt votes.

A total of 22,749 regular voters were eligible to vote in the by-election.



The Slim seat fell vacant after its four-term assemblyman, BN’s Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, died from a heart attack on Jul 15.

In Malaysia's 14th general election, Mohd Khusairi won the seat with a 2,183-vote majority, defeating Bersatu's Mohd Amran Ibrahim who was contesting on a PKR ticket, and PAS' Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

"It's all thanks to the support and hard work of those involved. This shows the voters have missed us," said UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as quoted by the Star. UMNO is the biggest component party of BN.

"This (result) will be further interpreted if the Sabah state elections or GE15 are held. We continue to gain back the support from the people," he added.



Saturday’s poll is the 12th by-election held after GE14 and the second conducted under amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after the Chini state by-election on Jul 4.