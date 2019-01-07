BASF workers in Taiwan suspected of leaking company secrets

FRANKFURT: Taiwan is investigating six current and former employees of BASF's local operations suspected of leaking corporate secrets to China, an official said on Monday (Jan 7).

Five employees were detained and one had been granted bail by a court, Lu Sung Hao, Taipei-based director of Taiwan's Crime Investigation Bureau, told Reuters. The prosecution has not filed any charges against them.

The Bureau said in a statement that a senior manager was suspected of stealing electronic manufacturing processes, technology, and other trade secrets, and leaking and selling them to a competitor in China at a high price.

German chemical company BASF said that only one of the people under investigation is a current employee and that the individual's contract had now been suspended.

"We have taken immediate steps to support the investigation led by local law enforcement officials and protect the relevant information," BASF said.

The company and the Bureau both declined to provide any estimate on financial losses.

The case comes amid fears among German officials and executives about industrial espionage.

Reuters reported in November that German prosecutors are pressing criminal charges against a former employee of chemicals maker Lanxess for allegedly stealing trade secrets to set up a Chinese copycat chemical reactor.

Officials in Taiwan and the United States have been accusing Chinese companies of intellectual property theft amid China's multibillion drive to cut reliance on foreign chips and build up its own semiconductor industry.

Taiwan has vowed to defend its chip industry, the island's economic backbone, by tightening its regulations and penalties on corporate espionage.

