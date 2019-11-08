Batam pier collapse a result of ‘overcapacity': Montigo Resorts

BATAM: The incident involving a Batam resort pier which collapsed and injured 26 Singaporeans took place due to “overcapacity”, Montigo Resorts said in a statement on Friday (Nov 8).

“This is an unfortunate incident which was a result of overcapacity of 30 pax at a concentrated area of the bridge when the bridge was meant to be a casual transient passage,” a statement from the public relations firm for the resort said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Findings from the preliminary investigation show that unlike previously reported, the legs and foundation remain intact.”

The statement did not say how many people the structure could support.



The pier was serviced this year and undergoes routine checks regularly, the statement said, adding that more checks and a full investigation are ongoing.

“In the meantime, warning signs have been placed near the accident zone,” it stated. “Separately, a full repair will be done to ensure that the bridge is even more robust for the safety of guests.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

When CNA visited the pier in the resort premises on Friday, it had been cordoned off by yellow police tape, with a resort sign apologising for the inconvenience caused.

The collapsed section was covered with white canvas, while a few wooden planks could be seen in the water.



Business at the resort was going on as usual, with guests seen blowing balloons in preparation for a team building event. Staff said the resort was fully booked for the day.



“The management of Montigo Resorts Nongsa is cooperating with the local authorities and police on the incident,” the statement said.



“They apologise for any inconvenience caused and are looking into all the well-being of their guests during this time.”



According to the resort statement, more than 30 hotel guests were taking group photos on the structure when it collapsed, after which about 26 fell into “the shallow part of the sea”.

“The affected were sent to the hospital by the resort immediately, and were attended to with the necessary medical checks,” it said.

“Except for two guests, one who sustained ankle fracture and another who had a rib fracture, the rest were discharged immediately.

“The two injured guests are now discharged after an overnight observation yesterday.”

The Singaporeans injured in the incident were employees of self-help group Yayasan MENDAKI.



MENDAKI staff at the Nongsapura ferry terminal in Batam before leaving for Singapore. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

A Singaporean injured in the pier collapse at Montigo Resort was seen in a wheelchair at a Batam ferry terminal. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

“The whole group of 100 pax are coming back to Singapore in accordance with their original schedule,” the statement said.

