Beijing choked in duststorm amid heavy northwest winds

BEIJING: The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday (Mar 15) as a result of heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the metereological agency has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade.

The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.

Neighbouring Mongolia was also hit by heavy sandstorms, with at least 341 people reported missing, according to China's state news agency Xinhua. Flights have been grounded out of Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia.

Commuters walk along a sidewalk amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, Mar 15, 2021. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Beijing's official air quality index reached a maximum level of 500 on Monday morning, with floating particles known as PM10 rising beyond 8,000 micrograms per cubic metre in some districts, according to the city's environmental monitoring centre.

The World Health Organization recommends average daily PM10 concentrations of no more than 50 micrograms.

Readings of PM2.5, smaller particles that infiltrate the lungs, were also above 300 micrograms per cubic metre, far higher than China's standard of 35 micrograms.



Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China.

A person walks with a broom and dustpan during morning rush hour as Beijing, China is hit by a standstorm, Mar 15, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

A person cycles down a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, China is hit by a standstorm, Mar 15, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

China has been trying to reforest and restore the ecology of the region in order to limit how much sand is blown into the capital.

Beijing has planted a "great green wall" of trees to trap incoming dust, and has also tried to create air corridors that channel the wind and allow sand and other pollutants to pass through more quickly.



A woman walks along a pedestrian bridge amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, Mar 15, 2021. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

People ride bicycles across an intersection amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, Mar 15, 2021. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Beijing and surrounding regions have been suffering from high levels of pollution in recent weeks, with the city shrouded in smog during the national session of parliament which began on Mar 5.

Tangshan, China's top steel-making city and a major source of pollution in Beijing and Hebei, said on Saturday it would punish local enterprises for failing to carry out emergency anti-smog measures.

