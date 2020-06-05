Beijing city government to further cut COVID-19 emergency response level

BEIJING: Beijing's municipal government said on Friday (Jun 5) that it will lower its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to level III effective from Saturday, state media reported.

The change removes quarantine requirements for people from Hubei province, the virus's original epicentre.

Beijing has no confirmed local COVID-19 cases over the past 50 days, according to its Municipal Health Commission.

