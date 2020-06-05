Beijing city government to further cut COVID-19 emergency response level

Asia

Beijing city government to further cut COVID-19 emergency response level

People wearing face masks walk on a footbridge in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk on a footbridge in Beijing, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bookmark

BEIJING: Beijing's municipal government said on Friday (Jun 5) that it will lower its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to level III effective from Saturday, state media reported.

The change removes quarantine requirements for people from Hubei province, the virus's original epicentre.

READ: China reports five new COVID-19 cases, three asymptomatic cases for Jun 4

Beijing has no confirmed local COVID-19 cases over the past 50 days, according to its Municipal Health Commission.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark