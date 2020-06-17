Beijing reports 31 new COVID-19 cases as city moves to curb spread

BEIJING: Beijing's city government reported 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end-Jun 16, up from 27 cases reported a day earlier as the city moves to curb the spread of the disease.

The city's health authority said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that 19 of the new cases were reported in southwestern Fengtai district, where a cluster of infections emerged last week.

On Tuesday, Beijing urged its residents not to leave the city and closed schools again. Authorities locked down several residential areas and announced new restrictions, with group sports banned, people ordered to wear masks in crowded enclosed spaces, and inter-provincial group tours suspended.



The city government said residents should avoid "non-essential travel" out of the capital.

"Anyone leaving Beijing must have a negative reading on a nucleic acid test taken within seven days (prior to departure)," Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of Beijing municipal government, said at a press conference.

Residents of "medium- or high-risk" areas of infection are completely banned from leaving.

Non-residents and outside vehicles are prohibited from entering communities and villages in medium and high-risk areas, Chen said.



A police vehicle is seen outside an entrance of the Xinfadi wholesale market, which has been closed following cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Beijing, China June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

The coronavirus resurgence - believed to have started in the capital's sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market - has prompted alarm as China had largely brought its outbreak under control through mass testing and draconian lockdowns.



The country had eased much of its anti-coronavirus measures in recent months as the government all but declared victory against the disease that emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year.



