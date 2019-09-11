Beijing clamps down on fuel, firework sales ahead of China's 70th anniversary

BEIJING: Beijing will temporarily halt self-service at filling stations and sales of fireworks, part of a series of measures intended to keep the Chinese capital safer and cleaner before celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the country.

From Sep 20 to Oct 7, motorists will be unable to fill their vehicles at fuel outlets by themselves.

Bulk oil sales will "be stopped in principle", mines within the city limits will have to halt blasting, mining and dangerous construction work, and controls will be tightened on the storage and sale of hazardous chemicals. Wholesalers and retailers will be required to suspend sales and deliveries of fireworks.

The measures were announced in a notice issued by the Beijing Emergency Management Bureau and the Beijing Administration of Coal Mine Safety on Wednesday.

The People's Republic of China will mark 70 years since its founding on Oct 1, with a parade expected in Beijing.

Previous such showpiece events have been preceded by curbs on industry and traffic in and around the Chinese capital in a bid to reduce pollution and ensure a blue-sky backdrop. That was notably the case during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, held in Beijing in 2014.



